Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Food & Clothing Industry.



This is a comprehensive report covering Praktiker’s operations in Germany. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key competitors in the country.



The report covers Praktiker’s store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Germany. It also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key local competitors. The DIY market in Germany is the third largest market after food and clothing. The DIY market has remained slightly resilient to the recent financial crisis and continued to grow during the review period.



In FY2011, Praktiker Germany had 5.4 employees per thousand square meters compared to 5.7 employees per thousand meters in the previous year. During 2007–2011, employees per thousand square meters registered a CAGR of -4.1%.



Reasons to buy

- The report provides comprehensive analysis of Praktiker’s operations in Germany and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company’s local operations.

- The report presents Praktiker’s Germany strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.

- A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in Germany. It provides information on the retailers’ store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in Germany.

- An insightful analysis of Praktiker Germany providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/Praktiker-in-Germany-Local-Profile-report-540574