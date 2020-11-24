Prenuptial Agreements Provide Peace of Mind

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- A prenup serves as something of assurance for the children should problems arise. With the agreement, couples can negotiate on assets and other items that they are taking into the marriage and may wish for the children to have, based on the terms of the agreement. Should one of the former spouses pass when in a second marriage, in the absence of a will the prenuptial arrangement works to ensure that the desires outlined in the agreement are fulfilled. A prenuptial arrangement ensures important family heirlooms remain in the family following a divorce. It also acts as a way of ensuring that such heirlooms do not become "victims" from divorce.



For someone who may be a member of a family company or dealing with business partners, a prenuptial arrangement brings peace of mind to the partners. By claiming rights in the business at the beginning of the marriage, it serves as a promise that this will not become a business property sold away in the event of a divorce.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



