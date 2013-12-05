Presidential Limousines of St. Louis Launches Brand New Website

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Presidential Limousines, a 16-year flourishing business of St. Louis, Missouri, voted Best in Transportation in St. Louis for three consecutive years, has recently been acquired by The Danziger family of St. Louis, who announce their newly renovated website designed by Mod Girl Marketing.



The newly renovated Presidential Limousines website reflects the company’s progressive image and flare for luxury, comfort, glamour, as well as its passion for fun. The SEO friendly site now reaches customers from all devices, including tablets and mobile phones. The Wordpress-based homepage captures the attention and imagination like few websites do, and more clearly reflects what Presidential Limousines has to offer to its growing base of customers in metropolitan St. Louis and surrounding areas in Missouri and Illinois.



Mod Girl Marketing president Mandy says about the project,



"Designing the new website for Presidential Limousines was a blast for my team. We transformed their old, out-dated website, to a professional, fully-responsive Wordpress website that looks awesome across all devices, including mobile phones. I will have to admit that the site turned out to be one of our best website re-design projects to date. We are extremely happy with the final outcome and we love that the Danziger family is ecstatic about the new website. Going above and beyond is what Mod Girl is known for and we did just that with the new Presidential Limousines website."



Mod Girl’s before and after website page provides a good idea of Presidential Limos’ outdated site in comparison to the Mod Girl Marketing-created site that is now launched after the Danziger family’s choice for Mod Girl to provide their site with a much needed facelift.



The Danizger’s expect that their new site will result in a significant increase in traffic and new business and are already seeing results from both the new site and Mod Girl’s digital marketing consulting, newly implemented for the company and in process. The Danziger’s state,



“We are extremely satisfied with our relationship with Mod Girl Marketing. Mandy is terrific to work with and has a great support team. She knows her business and partnered with us to achieve a fantastic website and social media presence. Mandy and the Mod Girl team possess outstanding knowledge, customer service and value. We recommend Mod Girl Marketing to any business in need of a professional new website and strong online presence.” Warren Danziger, CEO of Presidential Limousines.



The Presidential Limousines website, www.PrezLimos.com, is now a professional, high quality site that helps the company attract and retain customers.



Mod Girl Marketing has helped dozens of companies just like Presidential Limousines and plans to help dozens more. In fact, the company has recently launched a Holiday Website Makeover Contest for businesses that need a professional, new look to their brand image online. Mod Girl Marketing will choose 3 lucky winners to receive a website makeover and re-branding package so they can start off 2014 with a booming business and professional brand image online. The grand prize winner will receive a makeover package valued at $15,000.



Learn more about the Mod Girl Holiday Website Makeover Contest here:

http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/mod-girl-marketing-launches-holiday-website-makeover-contest-398376.htm