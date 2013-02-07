Prevent Late Life Dementia with Physical Fitness Now

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- It has been recently discovered that maintaining a level of physical fitness at an older age helps both the mind and body stay alert, therefore lowering the risk of memory loss conditions. A new study suggests that by participating in fitness regiments such as a boot camp fitness class, a person can lower their risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. In researching the records of several patients, the researchers of The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Health Study, found that people who were involved in a form of fitness in midlife, had a lower incident rate of developing dementia by about 36 percent.



As stated on Yahoo News, “In the study, the most in-shape people had fitness levels that averaged 13.1 metabolic equivalents (METs), while those who were the least fit had levels averaging 8.1 METs. One metabolic equivalent is the amount of oxygen you use when you are inactive. An average healthy, but nonathletic adult has a peak exercise capacity of about 8 to 10 METs. Walking briskly at a pace of 3 miles per hour is the equivalent of 3.3 METs; cycling at a 10 to 16 mph pace is the equivalent of 6 to 10 METs; and running at an 8 mph pace is the equivalent of 13.5 METs.”



The study focused on the 1971-2009 records of a group of 20,000 adults both men and women in their 40's and 50's. Each subject had once been a patient at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas. The clinic focuses on the relationship between working out and maintaining proper physical health. Each patient was given a treadmill exercise test to determine their physical fitness level. Additionally each subject was proven free from suffering any form of memory loss conditions.



Researchers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people follow a strict moderate-intense exercise regiment approximately 150minutes per week. That equals about 30 minutes a day and G60Fit offers just that.



About G60Fit

G60Fit is a motivational group fitness program that combines cardiovascular exercise, strength training, nutrition guidance, personal fitness coaching and a sense of community to achieve fitness goals. Workout sessions run both morning and afternoon, are about 35 minutes long and happen five days a week. Open to anyone this fitness program is an ideal workout for anyone at any age. It's never two late to reap the benefits of a healthy diet and proper work-out regiment. Contact G60Fit today to keep both body and mind in shape, while fighting back dementia!



