Quality Tanks Makes Rain Water Tanks for Rain Storage

Talking about the services and products, a company professional says, "Through our research and development and also producing and manufacturing for bio cycle and envirocycle, Quality Tanks is a one-stop shop to builders, plumbers, and home owners. We offer manufacturing, distribution and installation services for our comprehensive range of sewage treatment systems and rain water tanks."



The company is an agent for Davey Pumps and Thomas Gardner Denver products as well. It offers a broad range of Polyethylene rain water tanks manufactured in their factory at Yatala using the best available polyethylene material in Australia. The top of the line stainless steel moulds they use give their water tanks a finish unmatched in the industry.



Produced with food grade plastic and complete with llUV protection, their poly rainwater tanks meets all government standards for potable water storage. At Quality Tanks QLD, they manufacture the Krystel Kleer wastewater treatment system for both domestic and commercial markets across QLD. The home domestic sewage treatment systems are manufactured in their production yard and cater for any number of people from 2 to 400 or more.



Quality Tanks is the preferred choice for both sewage treatment systems and rain water tanks by a large number of home building contractors and in the past they have been manufactures of bio cycle and envirocycle treatment systems. The rain water tank manufacturing methodology utilised at that time was soon upgraded and they have continued to modernise all of the manufacturing plant and equipment used in production over the years since.



About Quality Tanks

Quality Tanks was established on the Gold Coast, Queensland in 1973 with on-site rain water tanks as its main product emphasis. Their family company, after many years of experience in Melbourne, purchased the business in 1993. They offer professional and quality service to all their clients. The concrete wastewater treatment systems along with the plastic septic tanks from the company are manufactured to meet the highest standards.



