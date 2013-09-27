Recent Study: Apparel in South Africa

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Apparel in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Apparel saw strong volume sales growth for the review period as a whole. This was thanks to a number of factors reducing prices, including strong chained outlet volume expansion and increasing price competition amongst department stores and apparel specialist retailers, alongside pressure on pricing from internet retailing, variety stores, street markets and hypermarkets. Consumers also became better able to afford apparel thanks to the widening availability of consumer credit from leading...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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