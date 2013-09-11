Recent Study: Baby and Child-Specific Products in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby and Child-Specific Products in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- A more detailed segmentation is growing in baby and child-specific products as a way to effectively balance the needs and preferences of several niches. By age, by gender, and by socio economic strata, baby and child-specific products is increasingly addressing and balancing the needs of more consumers. Parents are more willing to purchase specific and more sophisticated products due to increasing disposable incomes, although households have on average fewer children. They are also looking for...
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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