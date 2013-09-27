Recent Study: Beauty and Personal Care in Portugal

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Beauty and Personal Care in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The search for value and low prices was the key trend in beauty and personal care during 2012. Consumers purchased fewer products which are considered to be non-essential while trading down to cheaper products and brands for essential products. The balance between price and quality shifted in 2012 towards products with lower price points rather than high quality products. This led to an increase in share for economy brands and brands at the lower end of the standard price spectrum, with unit...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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