Recent Study: Beer in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beer in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- In Colombia beer is usually presented in glass bottles or cans, both in off-trade and on-trade channels, and in a lower strength than in barrels, that are used mainly by microbreweries at their pubs. However the evolution of the beer culture in the country, has led Bavaria to present a new way to drink beer. In October 2012 the company launched Club Colombia draught beer designed for the on-trade. This presentation enables consumers to enjoy a high quality cold beer that is always on tap. For...
Euromonitor International's Beer in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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