Recent Study: Bottled Water in New Zealand
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- 7% 2012 total volume growth was slightly below the equivalent 8% review period growth rate. Increased demand for bottled water due to the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011 contributed to review period growth, and this particular increased demand subsided in 2012 as recovery from the earthquake continued. Health and wellness continued to boost bottled water sales in 2012 as consumers increasingly accepted the health benefits of water as opposed to other non-alcoholic drinks.
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
