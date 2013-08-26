Recent Study: Eggs in the United Kingdom

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Eggs in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Eggs enjoyed a strong growth year in 2012, growing by 4% in contrast to a CAGR of 2% between 2007 and 2012. Despite some concerns over cholesterol, eggs remains perceived as a healthy food and a cheaper alternative source of protein to meat. In recessionary times, an omelette is increasingly seen as a lower cost alternative to a steak or a fillet of fish, for both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.
Euromonitor International's Eggs in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eggs market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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