Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Food Preparation Appliances in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In 2013 the volume growth of food preparation appliances slowed down to a negligible increase, for two main reasons. On the one hand, adverse economic conditions and the high rate of unemployment reduced purchasing power in France, and led to a general contraction of consumers' propensity to purchase. Secondly, a 2012 collaborative promotional campaign between Carrefour and Beko France's range of food preparation appliances under the brand Grundig prompted French households into early equipment...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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