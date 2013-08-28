Recent Study: Fruit/Vegetable Juice in South Africa

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Fruit/Vegetable Juice in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Total volume and current value growth rates for fruit/vegetable juice in 2012 were both down sharply on 2011, and also slower than the respective CAGRs for the entire review period. This was mainly due to increased price sensitivity among consumers in the wake of the economic crisis, as fruit/vegetable juice products are relatively expensive. The negative impact that the lingering effects of the crisis had on fruit/vegetable juice consumption was compounded as rising raw material costs and...
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruit/Vegetable Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Juice (retail) in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Soft Drinks in South Africa
- Juice Market in Africa to 2017: Market Guide
- The Future of the Wine Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of the Spirits Market in South Africa to 2017
- Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market in South Africa
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018