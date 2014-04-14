Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Gum in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Following on from an era of strong growth that began in 2010, gum in Australia is growing by 5% in current value terms in 2013. This strong growth was triggered by the launch of a number of new brands, each of which placed great emphasis on flavours. Stuart Alexander & Co Pty Ltd launched Mentos 3D featuring 3-fruit flavours in the one piece of gum. Wrigley Co Pty Ltd's Extra Active brand was launched in 2011 featured two "crystal strips" and a claim of "flavour intensity". Flavour was...
Euromonitor International's Gum in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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