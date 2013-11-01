Recent Study: Hair Care in South Korea

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The strengthening functionality of leading brands of hair loss treatment continued to perform well in 2012. The share of the top two functional shampoos (Ryeo and ReEn)' within standard shampoos reached 27% in 2012 from less than 18% in 2009. Moreover, salon hair care increased by 5% while diversity in premium products within conditioners also helped the entire hair care category to record 6% value growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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