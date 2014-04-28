New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Despite positive growth, health and wellness performed below its potential due to the consumers' reaction to reduced purchasing power in 2010-2012. A slowdown was observed in HW dairy, bakery, oils and fats and confectionery, which accounted for some of the highest retail value growth rates in the early review period. Niches also performed below potential, given their low sales bases and the novelty effect, which normally produces dynamism. Additionally, the large proportion of the population...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Romania report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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