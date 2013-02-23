Recent Study: Laundry Care in Pakistan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Laundry Care in Pakistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Laundry care grew at a faster rate in 2011 than in the review period, as the economy progressed at a faster pace in 2011. Whilst volume growth ranged between 1% and 4% in different categories, value sales grew far more strongly, as inflationary pressures across the board pushed unit prices upwards. With urbanisation, population growth and increasing household incomes, consumers spent more on laundry care products in 2011 than in the previous year.
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Pakistan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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