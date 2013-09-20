Recent Study: Retail Tissue in the Czech Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retail Tissue in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Sales of retail tissue increased by 5% in current value terms in 2012 to reach CZK4 billion. Czech consumers retained a preference for more premium private label products and mid-priced branded products. Brand loyalty has yet to develop in retail tissue on the Czech market. Although consumers have their preferred brands these products are mostly purchased when on promotion. If the preferred brand is not offered at an advantageous price, the consumer opts for an alternative brand at a better...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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