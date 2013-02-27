Recent Study: Retailing for Groceries: The Impact and Evolution of Discounting

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Discounting increasingly permeates the retailing landscape for grocery products, with supermarket, hypermarket and convenience store operators focusing on a low-price positioning to fend off discounters and fixed-priced variety stores. This report analyses discounters and their influence on the assortment, format and pricing strategies of discount-orientated retailers. It evaluates their expansion prospects in developed and emerging markets alongside the challenges that they face.
Euromonitor International's Retailing for Groceries: The Impact and Evolution of Discounting global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
