Recent Study: Small Appliances: Industry Overview and Performance

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Appliances: Industry Overview and Performance"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The BRICs are expected to drive global growth in small appliances over the next five years. Air conditioners will drive the highest growth in value terms within the same forecast period. Also, internet retailing will be the fastest growing channel for small appliances, driven by lower unit prices and an increased number of internet retailers. Manufacturers should not miss the opportunities in BRICs and in internet retailing, while still strengthening relationships with store-based retailers.
Euromonitor International's Small Appliances: Industry Overview and Performance global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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