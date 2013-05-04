Recent Study: Small Cooking Appliances in Greece

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Small Cooking Appliances in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Small cooking appliances is among the most resilient categories for 2012. On the one hand, small cooking appliances include necessity, low-ticket products with short replacement cycles, thus appealing more than any major appliances to financially-strapped consumers. Moreover, as Greeks stay at home more due to the recession, cocooning and cooking -also boosted by the blooming TV-chef show culture- become factors that make the category hold up relatively well amidst this steep recession.
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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