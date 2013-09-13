Recent Study: Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Israel

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) is largely mature in Israel. The basic functions of such products and wide availability boost sales. Kettles dominated the category with an 85% share of retail volume sales in 2012. Nearly all households have at least one kettle. Over the review period, kettles recorded a 5% retail volume CAGR, despite almost universal household penetration. Consumers see electric kettles as a short-term investment and they trade them in frequently. In addition, as a...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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