Recent Study: Sports and Energy Drinks in South Africa

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Total volume and current value growth rates for sports and energy drinks in 2012 were both down on 2011, and also slightly slower than the respective CAGRs for the entire review period. This slowdown was mainly due to increasing maturity. Price sensitivity among consumers arising from the lingering effects of the economic crisis also hampered demand for sports and energy drinks, which are relatively expensive. At the same time, total volume and current value growth rates were tempered by...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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