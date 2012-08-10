Recently Released Market Study: Adult Mouth Care in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Adult Mouth Care in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- In 2011, adult mouth care achieved sales worth GBP35 million, an increase of 5% in current value terms from 2010. The category will remain fairly static over the forecast period, with marginal growth achieved by new products and innovations in a concentrated and flat market. The UK's expanding ageing population offers long-term growth prospects for adult mouth care as the elderly are more likely to suffer from mouth disease, for example dry mouth, increasing the demand for treatment.
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Feminine care Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in the UK
- Hand & Body Care: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in UK
- Pet Care: Global Industry Guide
- Adult Mouth Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Hand & Body Care in the United Kingdom
- Facial Care in the United Kingdom
- Pet Care in the United Kingdom
- Personal Care in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide