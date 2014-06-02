New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Air care continued to develop well, with new cheaper priced products entering the category, some of which were unbranded. Value sales experienced growth across all categories, especially candle air care, which continued benefitting from consumer interest in newer types of air fresheners. In general, air fresheners are benefiting from the growth in real estate, and growing incomes which allow for less essential products in increasingly polluted cities.
Competitive Landscape
Air care is led by SC Johnson & Son Inc with a 20% share, followed by Sara Lee Corp with a 19% share.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, air care value sales are expected to register a CAGR of 4% in constant value terms. Sales are expected to flourish as the number of middle- to high-income earners increases with the stronger economy. A considerable number of lower-income consumers will also opt for low-priced air care products in their homes. Over the forecast period it is hoped that increased promotional activities on the part of manufacturers can increase consumer awareness and boost sales.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in Cameroon with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in Cameroon, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in Cameroon market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Air Care in Cameroon?
- What are the major brands in Cameroon?
- How do plug-in electric air fresheners perform compared to the battery-operated ones?
- What is the most dynamic air care category?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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