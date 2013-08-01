Recently Released Market Study: Air Treatment Products in South Korea

Fast Market Research recommends "Air Treatment Products in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Energy efficiency was an important issue in 2012 for air treatment products. This was always an issue in previous years, but in 2012, the consumers heavily reacted to the trend and therefore impacted the category. The first noticeable impact was consumers choosing to purchase cooling fans instead of air conditioners despite the hot weather. Volume sales of cooling fans sharply increased, while air conditioners showed positive but slow growth.
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Air Treatment Products in South Africa
- The Future of South Korea Household Care Packaging to 2017
- The Future of South Africa Household Care Packaging to 2017
- Air Treatment Products in Germany
- Air Treatment Products in the Czech Republic
- Consumer Appliances in South Korea
- Air Treatment Products in Saudi Arabia
- Air Treatment Products in Indonesia
- Air Treatment Products in the United Kingdom
- Air Treatment Products in Austria