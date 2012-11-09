Recently Released Market Study: Bath and Shower in Dominican Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bath and Shower in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Bar soap is by far the most popular product in this category among the majority of Dominicans, who regardless of their social class and/or economic level, are in the habit of using bar soap for their personal hygiene. It is common in the country to use bar soap made from Cuaba. Although this was initially conceived for laundry care thanks to its benefits, it is also considered good for the skin. Its antiseptic properties make it more appealing than many other soaps that contain fragrances and...
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
