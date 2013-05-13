Recently Released Market Study: Biscuits in the Czech Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Biscuits in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Two main trends continued to develop within biscuits in the Czech Republic in 2012. Firstly, Czech consumers demanded more wellness biscuits with added value features, such as: whole grain (oat, cereal) lower sugar content, honey instead of sugar and with pieces of fruit (apple, cranberry). More premium private label products responding to the health and wellness tastes of consumers appeared on retailers' shelves in 2011 and 2012. This helped to raise awareness of health and wellness among a...
Euromonitor International's Biscuits in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Savoury Biscuits and Crackers, Sweet Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Biscuits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
