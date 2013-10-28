Recently Released Market Study: Campari Milano Spa , Davide in Wine (World)

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Campari, with only 0.2% of global volume sales in 2012 is a minor player in the category, ranked only 40th. Its strength is based on the Cinzano brand which is in both vermouth and other sparkling wine. Both categories offer Campari opportunities for growth as well as problems. This profile looks at what Campari is doing to get the most out of its existing portfolio and what more the company could do.
Euromonitor International's Campari Milano Spa , Davide in Wine (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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