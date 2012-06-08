Recently Released Market Study: Canned/preserved Food in Iran

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Canned/Preserved Food in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Canned/preserved food has benefited from the rapid changes in the Iranian lifestyle, especially over the review period. Traditionally, Iranian consumers preferred to prepare homemade meals but with the rapid trend towards urbanisation along with the sudden increase in the number of working women, this practice is not possible anymore. Many young couples now prefer convenient and rapid alternatives for their food and canned/preserved category also gives them affordability, which is a key element...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
