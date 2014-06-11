New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Cheese in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Sales of cheese in Italy continue to be governed by new eating patterns, with a move towards organic and reduced fat cheese, which meet consumers' demand for more natural and healthier products, as well as growing demand for high-quality natural cheese, mainly certified unprocessed and soft cheese. Sales of hard cheese are suffering, whilst there is growing demand for DOP (Denominazione d'Origine Protetta- Certified Origin) cheeses and fresh products.
Competitive Landscape
Thanks to the strength of its brand portfolio, which includes Bel Paese, Galbanino, Galbani, Santa Lucia, Invernizzi, Vallelata and Locatelli, Lactalis Gruppo Italia is expected to lead cheese with an 11% share of value sales in 2013. Lactalis Gruppo regularly launches new products and attracts consumers through marketing campaigns. Through its logistics network, with a warehouse located at Ospedaletto Lodigiano, and the distribution network of biG Srl which operates 108 commercial units and 1,200 vans in Italy, Lactalis Gruppo Italia serves approximately 70,000 customers.
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Industry Prospects
Sales of cheese are expected to be stagnant in volume and constant value terms over the forecast period. Unit prices, meanwhile, are expected to marginally decline in the period 2013-2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cheese industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cheese industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cheese in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Cheese in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Given mounting obesity concerns, are consumers moving from full-fat to reduced fat/fat-free offerings?
- Are consumers moving from unpackaged to packaged cheese?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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