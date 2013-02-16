Recently Released Market Study: Cheese in Poland

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- New product developments in cheese, such as new product types and new flavours, are helping to spur demand and increase the overall consumption of cheese. More Poles are reaching for non-traditional product types within cheese, such as camembert, brie, mozzarella and blue cheese. At the same time, cheese is becoming an increasingly popular ingredient not only for making sandwiches, but also in various dishes, including pasta, pancakes, lasagne, sauces and casseroles. This trend is being fuelled...
Euromonitor International's Cheese in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
