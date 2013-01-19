Recently Released Market Study: Childrenswear in Spain

Fast Market Research recommends "Childrenswear in Spain" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- Childrenswear traditionally has a seasonal component. Thus, there is a significant increase in purchases made in September with the so-called "back to school" period and also during the Christmas season. In 2011, during these periods, sales were not as strong as usual. This was likely the result of different weather which was warmer than usual, leading parents to stagger their purchases more throughout the year.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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