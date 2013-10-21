Recently Released Market Study: Childrenswear in the US

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- With a continued decline in the birth rate in the US, childrenswear manufacturers and retailers attempted to focus on secondary attributes, such as the in-store experience and product/brand uniqueness, to drive value growth and share in a category in which most brands view childrenswear as consumer staples. The Children's Place, a speciality retailer of children's merchandise for newborn to 10 years old, provides a superior shopping experience through styles which are up-to-date,...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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