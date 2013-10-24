Recently Released Market Study: Colour Cosmetics in Turkey

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Colour Cosmetics in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- In 2012, colour cosmetics current value growth was stimulated largely by the launch of value-added and better-quality products. With improved economic conditions, consumers started demanding higher-quality and more premium colour cosmetics. This led companies to invest in the production of higher-quality products. For example, the leading company Avon Kozmetik launched the Avon Luxe brand in 2012, which is a series of colour cosmetics products which contain precious stones. Consequently, the...
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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