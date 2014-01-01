Recently Released Market Study: Confectionery Packaging in Thailand

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Confectionery Packaging in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Overall confectionery packaging is composed of 62% sugar confectionery packaging, 25% gum packaging, and 13% chocolate confectionery packaging. Leading manufacturers of sugar confectionery have continued to engage in active marketing activities as well as new product innovation with a variety of flavours, modern packaging, and affordable pricing. Gum packaging registered the healthiest growth thanks to the strong popularity of functional and sugar free gum.
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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