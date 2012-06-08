Recently Released Market Study: Consumer Lifestyles in Taiwan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lifestyles in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Taiwan's consumers were not significantly affected by the recent economic downturn as levels of both disposable income and spending maintained a steady growth pattern. Heavily influenced by US and Japanese consumer trends, the Taiwanese nevertheless exhibit many unique behaviours, such as their reliance on convenience stores to meet a wide range of needs. Generally, consumers are expected to maintain confidence as both personal finances and the country's economy prosper in coming years.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Taiwan report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

