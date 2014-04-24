New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Consumer brand choice continued to be influenced by optometrists during the review period. It is common practice in South Africa that consumers often buy brands that are recommended by optometrists soon after eye examinations. Considering the fact that distribution is limited to registered optometrists, most optometrists often stock all types of possible lenses and consumers are often given a wider range of brands to choose from in relation to what would have been prescribed for them.
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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