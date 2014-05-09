New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashing in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Brands that originated in the liquid and later cream format within hand dishwashing, increased their promotional and communication activities for their product extensions in the ball-shaped dishwashing bar targeted at the lower-income segment. Besides trying to gain volume from other liquid and cream competitors (usually stronger brands), another strategy followed by these household names (Axion and Mistolin) was to weaken the strength of other ball-shaped dishwasher brands and gain consumers...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Dominican Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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