Recently Released Market Study: Dishwashing in Italy

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- In 2012 dishwashing manufacturers in Italy started to increasingly respond to the trend towards multibenefit products that combine functions of cleaning agents, dishwashing salt and rinsing agents due to the lack of time amongst consumers in doing shopping and a shift to convenience. Dishwashing value sales increased by almost 1% mainly thanks to automatic dishwashing, which overall registered a 2% increase in value and 1% in volume.
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Italy market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
