Recently Released Market Study: Ear Care in the United Kingdom

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Volume sales of ear care products fell by 1% in 2012, a significantly poorer performance than that seen over the review period. Consumers' cautious spending continued, and some consumers were less willing to spend on non-essential purchases, and were looking for lower-cost alternatives. These included traditional home treatments such as using olive oil in the ears, rather than purchasing a specific product for an ear ailment. That said, the decline was small; despite some frugality, ear...
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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