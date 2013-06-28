Recently Released Market Study: Eckes AG in Soft Drinks (World)

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Eckes appears to be struggling in a difficult trading environment in Europe given high raw material costs and sluggishness in consumption. While Eckes is in a good position to capture the growth potential in Hungary, it is encouraged not to shy away from acquiring premium juices in developed Western European markets. The pending Pago acquisition will help Eckes to have quick access to new markets and also shows its cautious move. For the long term, the company needs to look beyond Europe.
Euromonitor International's Eckes AG in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in the US