Recently Released Market Study: European Carbon Market Update

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- The successful implementation of emissions schemes in the near future largely depends on domestic politics, climate policy enforcement, and commitment to combat climate change. The EU has continued with its agenda of environmental reforms and carbon markets clearly have the potential to experience dramatic growth, thereby providing significant opportunities for utilities and cleantech investments.
- Provides an overview of the global carbon market in terms of structure, trend, market size, and so on, while focusing on the European region.
- Highlights the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) and its underlying compliance periods, including future outlook.
- Evaluates various countries in Europe in terms of climate change performance based on emissions trend, emissions level, and climate policy.
Launched in 2005 with the aim of reducing emissions by 21% in 2020 compared to 2005 levels, the EU ETS largely dominates the global allowance market. It is the most important mechanism globally and serves as the foundation of the EU's policy for climate change, focusing on the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions in a cost-effective manner.
The EU ETS has been successful in reflecting the macro-economic trend, with EU ETS carbon prices following a trend similar to that of commodities like oil and natural gas over the last few years.
Climate change performance varies widely across the European nations. Countries such as Sweden, Norway, Germany, France, and the UK exhibit strong performance and have achieved high rankings in 2011, in contrast to countries such as Poland and Italy that exhibited weaker performance.
- Understand the global carbon market and the role of the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS).
- Identify opportunities for energy utilities for investment in clean technology in the European market.
