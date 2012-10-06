Recently Released Market Study: Fast Food in Argentina

Fast Market Research recommends "Fast Food in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- Fast food chains were under intense scrutiny from the health authorities, and other parties, which blame fast food for child obesity and related health problems. Consequently, McDonald's, through its Latin American operator, Arcos Dorados, lowered the number of calories in its Happy Meal offering, with the addition of fresh fruit, which will vary according to season. Also, all combinations will contain less than 600 calories. McDonald's created a new fries size, exclusively for children, with...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Fast Food, Bakery Products Fast Food, Burger Fast Food, Chained Fast Food, Chicken Fast Food, Convenience Stores Fast Food, Fast Casual Dining, Fish Fast Food, Ice Cream Fast Food, Independent Fast Food, Latin American Fast Food, Middle Eastern Fast Food, Other Fast Food, Pizza Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fast Food in Australia
- Fast Food in Ukraine
- Fast Food in Brazil
- Fast Food in Canada
- Global Consumer Foodservice Survey 2011: Trends in Workplace Catering and Consumer Expenditure
- Fast Food in Slovakia
- Fast Food in Brazil
- Fast Food in Japan
- Fast Food in Belgium
- Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe