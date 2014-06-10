Fast Market Research recommends "Food Preparation Appliances in Portugal" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Although significantly affected by the recession, food preparation appliances showed stronger resilience compared with other categories. Like other small appliances, food preparation appliances have a short replacement cycle, and are more affordable compared with major appliances. In addition, the hype of TV-chef shows, as well as the staying-in and cooking trends, necessarily accelerated by the decline in disposable incomes, ensured the category held up relatively well. That said, food preparation appliances still saw a 4% volume decline in 2013, as financially-strapped Portuguese consumers were keen to cut back on whatever they considered to be extravagant purchases.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013 SEB Portugal Electrodomesticos continued to lead food preparation appliances with a retail volume share of 18%. The success of this company is mainly due to its well-known brands Moulinex, Tefal and Krups. Also, SEB Portugal has a wide presence in most categories in food preparation appliances.
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Industry Prospects
Food preparation appliances is expected to continue to take advantage of the reduction in expenditure on dining out, prompting companies to enhance their product portfolios and launch new multifunctional products. A greater offer of premium brands will have the effect of boosting value growth over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Food Preparation Appliances industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Food Preparation Appliances industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Food Preparation Appliances in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Food Preparation Appliances in Portugal?
- What are the major brands in Portugal?
- Has there been a growth in penetration for food preparation appliances?
- What is the category share for food processors? Is this a growth opportunity market?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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