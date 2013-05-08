Recently Released Market Study: Homeshopping in Colombia

Fast Market Research recommends "Homeshopping in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The lack of confidence that consumers have in relation to the quality of the products offered through TV shopping led companies such as Televentas and TV Novedades TV, among others, to open bricks-and-mortar stores, which are usually located within shopping malls, so consumers can have contact with the products. This strategy seems to be yielding positive results, and during 2012 sales increased by 10% in constant value terms; a faster growth rate when compared with the review period, which saw...
Euromonitor International's Homeshopping in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Furniture and Homewares Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
