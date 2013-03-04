Recently Released Market Study: Ireland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Core Views
We forecast Irish real GDP growth to be 0.4% in 2013 and 1.4% in 2014, as suppressed European demand for Irish exports and an intensification of the government's fiscal austerity programme weighs on the country's prospects for a strong economic recovery.
With a commitment to reducing Ireland's fiscal budget deficit from 9.9% of GDP in 2011 to 3.0% in 2015, we expect the impacts of the government's fiscal austerity drive to intensify in 2013. However, the degree of fiscal consolidation will be insufficient to prevent Irish government debt reaching over 120% of GDP in 2015.
Fiscal austerity measures and bleak economic conditions will result in an uptick in political unrest in 2013, as Irish voters become increasing disillusioned with the Fin Gael/Labour governing coalition. While we expect Ireland to remain on the consolidation path set out by the EU/IMF, we believe increased political conflicts will make the task increasingly challenging over the next few quarters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Finland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013