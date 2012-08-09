Recently released market study: Jeans in France

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- In 2011, jeans performed better than overall clothing in France. Indeed, despite the fact that French consumers continued to reduce their overall spending in terms of apparel purchases, they still purchased jeans as it remained an indispensable fashion garment in their wardrobe. Moreover, the fashion trends of skinny jeans also contributed to boost overall sales of jeans in 2011, as it became increasingly popular in France.
Euromonitor International's Jeans in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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