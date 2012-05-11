Recently Released Market Study: Mealtime and Snacking Trends in Australia

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "Mealtime and Snacking Trends in Australia"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Eating and drinking patterns in Australia continue to evolve in line with consumers' changing needs and priorities. Moreover, these priorities fluctuate depending on the time of day and consumption occasion. Accordingly, this report captures 'a day in the life' of an Australian consumer, and identifies the key issues that define each consumption occasion and ultimately influence product choice.
Scope
- Experience a day in the life of a typical Australian consumer, by gaining insight into the key issues that inform each main meal and snacking occasion
- Access a comprehensive data model developed specifically for this report, which covers food and drink consumption occasions and spend in Australia
- Draw inspiration from best-practice examples from around the world that most effectively cater to specific eating and drinking occasions
Highlights
For the average Australian in 2011, 37% of all eating and drinking occasions were snacks. While main meal consumption will decline or plateau over the next few years, snack consumption in the morning, afternoon and evening is forecast to increase significantly as consumers seek meal solutions that better adapt to their hectic lifestyles.
Reflecting the shift to a 'clockless day', the late-night snacking opportunity is a lucrative one, with Australians spending a total of $7.6 billion on evening snacks in 2011. The occasion is most popular among younger consumers, with Australians aged 18-24 consuming an evening snack around four times a week.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the fastest-growing consumption occasions in Australia and what does this represent in market value? Who and what is driving this growth?
- Why are Australians snacking more frequently? To what extent do their motivations for snacking differ throughout the day?
- What proportion of overall spend is represented by beverages? Is the role of drinks changing in the context of meal and snack consumption?
