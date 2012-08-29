Recently Released Market Study: Men's Outerwear in France

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Men's Outerwear in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- French men continued to be increasingly interested in fashion, especially amongst the younger generations. Indeed, they showed similar behaviour to women for clothing, paying more attention to their appearance, shopping for clothes and accessories and regularly changing their wardrobe. Men also buy their own clothes while in the past there were a higher percentage of men who had their clothes bought for them by women. These consumers tend to be more focused on brands and on fashion, while women...
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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